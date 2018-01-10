A U.S. startup developing an eVTOL aircraft using the channel wing configuration pioneered in the 1950s by Willard Custer has flown a small-scale model of its concept. “The channel wing design is producing significant lift,” HopFlyt co-founder Rory Feely says. “We plan to complete flight testing of this model over the next couple of months and roll some learning forward to a bigger scale.” The channel wing is a semicircular wing with a propeller toward the trailing ...
