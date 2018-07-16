The Hellenic Air Force has signed a contract for 12 low-wing two-seat, single engine Tecnam P2002 training aircraft. The HAF chose the P2002 after a screening of primary training aircraft. Tecnam also will provide a simulator and computer-based integration system with ancillary support services.
