Hawthorne Hangar Operations in Hawthorne, California, opened its full-service fixed-base operation at Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Aug. 1. The FBO is located near Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Long Beach. It offers Jet A and Avgas at a self-serve unit staffed with an attendant. A fuel truck is forthcoming.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hawthorne Hangar Operations Now Open For Business ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.