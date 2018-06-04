Harrods Aviation has a new automated check-in system for its VIP and group charter flights at its London Luton and London Stansted fixed-base operations. The system is from London-based Flight Solutions and will speed up passenger and ground handling, which previously had been a manual process, it said. It will capture passport or other identity documents and provide automated generation of flight manifests and the issuing of baggage tags. The system was designed specifically for FBOs.
