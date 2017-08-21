Hahn Air Lines, a scheduled and business jet charter airline based at Düsseldorf and Frankfurt Egelsbach in Germany, has partnered with Returnjet, which offers a search and booking platform for brokers. Brokers will now be able to access and book Hahn Air’s charter inventory through Returnjet.com. Hahn Air operates a scheduled route between Dusseldorf and Luxemborg and offers domestic and international business jet charter flights.
