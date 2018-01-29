Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. of Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $18,156,593 modification (P00005) to exercise an option on previously awarded contract FA8106-16-D-0006 for engineering services to support the C-20 and C-37 fleet for the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. This modification adds the second increment of the five-year, multiyear basic con-tract. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.
