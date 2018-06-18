Gulfstream Aerospace has changed the name of its maintenance and support organization from Product Support to Customer Support to underscore the priority it places on customers, the company said. Gulfstream retains a spare parts inventory of more than $1.6 billion that feeds more than 30 factory owned and authorized maintenance facilities globally.
