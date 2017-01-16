Gulfstream Aerospace has set two city-pair records with its G650ER. The aircraft took off from Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport and landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport in 14 hr., 35 min., covering 6,750 nm nonstop at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.85. The aircraft then flew 6,143 nm from Taipei Taoyuan International Airport to Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport in 10 hr., 57 min., cruising at Mach 0.90. The records are pending approval by the U.S. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Gulfstream G650ER Adds City-Pair Records To Growing List".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.