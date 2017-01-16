Gulfstream Aerospace has set two city-pair records with its G650ER. The aircraft took off from Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport and landed at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport in 14 hr., 35 min., covering 6,750 nm nonstop at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.85. The aircraft then flew 6,143 nm from Taipei Taoyuan International Airport to Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport in 10 hr., 57 min., cruising at Mach 0.90. The records are pending approval by the U.S. ...