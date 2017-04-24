Gulfstream Aerospace’s G280 set two speed records in April on flights to and from the 2017 Avalon Airshow. The aircraft flew 3,332 nm from Singapore to Melbourne, Australia, in 7 hr. and 21 min., at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.81. It then flew from Singapore to Duai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, 3,177 nm, in 7 hr. and 18 min. at a speed of Mach 0.82. Since it entered service in 2012, the G280 holds more than 60 city-pair speed records, the company said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Gulfstream G280 Sets Two Additional Speed Records".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.