Gulfstream Aerospace has added its third flight test G600 aircraft to its flight test program. The aircraft completed its first flight May 5 and will undergo numerous system tests required for FAA certification, expected in 2018. It will undergo field performance testing to assess handling in multiple runway configurations to generate takeoff and landing data. The first G600 flew its maiden flight in December. A second test aircraft flew on Feb. 24.
