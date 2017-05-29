Gulfstream Aerospace has added a Field and Airborne Support Team (FAST) at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The unit includes European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)-trained technicians and a custom truck outfitted with specialty equipment. Gulfstream supports more than 230 aircraft in Europe with resources throughout the continent. It maintains a parts inventory in Europe of about $100 million.
