Greenpoint Technologies, a 787 completion center, has signed a contract for a Boeing 787-8 V-VIP interior modification with a customer who wishes to remain confidential. The interior will be designed by Greenpoint’s design team and the client. It delivered its first 787-8 V-VIP interior completion in 2016. The company signed contracts earlier this year for two 787-8s and one 787-9.
