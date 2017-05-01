GlobalParts.aero has been named a distributor of LoPresti Aviation’s landing and taxi lighting systems. Its high-intensity discharge BoomBeam lighting systems produce 500% more light, the company said. The systems have been approved for every make and model of Learjet.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GlobalParts.aero Named Distributor For LoPresti Lighting".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.