View the Global Jet Fuel Prices (midpoint)* As of May 18, 2017, compared with previous week and previous year chart in PDF format. cts/gal Previous Week Previous Year NY Jet Barges 146.25 141.54 +9.90 Chicago Jet 158.85 149.79 +17.00 West Coast (LA) Jet 149.60 145.29 +10.75 Europe: ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Global Jet Fuel Prices As of May 18, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.