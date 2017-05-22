Global Aviation Technologies in Wichita has earned EASA Part 145 Certified Repair Station Certificate for aircraft maintenance on the Hawker 4000, King Air B300 Series and the Learjet 31A. It already provides support for the models and others under its FAA Part 145 Certified Repair Station Certificate.
