Backlogs for both Airbus and Boeing aircraft have reached unprecedented levels. A look at the world map shows where most of the new fleets will be flying—they will be in service with airlines in the Middle East and the broader Asia-Pacific region. In spite of the recent slowdown in economic growth, China remains the single most important engine for international air travel: 2,917 aircraft are already in service with Chinese airlines, and 1,318 more are on firm order.