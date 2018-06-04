Garmin has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of the G5000 integrated flight deck for the Beechcraft 400A and Hawker 400XP. The G5000 modernizes the cockpit, increases aircraft utility, saves weight and complies with global next-generation airspace initiatives, the company said. Sun Air airlines of Scandinavia has selected the G5000 upgrade for its Beechjet 400 aircraft. Sun Air Technic, the maintenance division of Sun Air, is an authorized Garmin dealer and will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Garmin G500 Flight Deck Earns EASA Approvals ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.