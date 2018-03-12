Garmin expanded Connext ecosystem to include FltPlan.com website and FltPlan Go app on Apple and Android mobile devices.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Garmin Expands Connext Ecosystem".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.