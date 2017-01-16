The law firm of Gambrell & Russell has opened three new offices in London and Munich, and has expanded the aviation finance practice of its New York City office. German attorney Markus Bahmann will lead the Munich office. The firm, which has more than 200 attorneys, will also add 10 lawyers in its New York City office by Feb. 1, it said, bringing the number of full-time lawyers there to 48.
