The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) is hosting a series of training sessions at locations throughout the U.S. on the FAA’s Part 23 rule rewrite. The changes to the rules take effect in August. The rules for the design and certification of small aircraft apply to aircraft weighing less than 19,000 lb. with 19 or fewer seats. The training sessions take place April 27 in Dallas and May 18 in Washington D.C. GAMA plans to host similar sessions in Brazil, Canada, China and ...
