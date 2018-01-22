The General Aviation Manufacturers Association is now accepting scholarship applications from high school students for the Edward W. Stimpson “Aviation Excellence” Award, which includes a $2,000 cash prize. Applications are due by April 13. The annual scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school senior who has been accepted and will be enrolled in an aviation degree core program at a university or college. For information, contact GAMA or Sarah McCann at smccann@gama.aero.
