Former FAA administrator Michael Huerta has accepted a position as a senior advisor with Macquarie Capital, the investment arm of the Macquarie Group. Macquarie Capital specializes in infrastructure project development and financing in the transportation and energy sectors. Huerta will advise the firm on existing initiatives and new opportunities in the U.S. transportation infrastructure. Huerta stepped down as the FAA’s 17th administrator recently at the conclusion of his five-year term.
