ForeFlight has introduced Scout, a portable, dual-band ADS-B receiver that delivers inflight weather and traffic information to the ForeFlight Mobile app. Scout retails at $199. ForeFlight collaborated with uAvionix, based in Palo Alto, California, on the product, which offers a low-cost ADS-B option for pilots and operators, the company said. Customers can connect an iPad or iPhone directly to the device and receive inflight ADS-B weather and traffic information displayed on a ForeFlight ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ForeFlight Introduces Hand-Held ADS-B Receiver".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.