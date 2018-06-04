Flying Colours has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for the ADS-B Out installation on Bombardier Challenger 300 airframes. The company has received approval from Transport Canada Civil Aviation and the FAA. To date, Flying Colours has made more than 30 ADS-B Out equipment installations on a variety of aircraft types.
