Flying Colours has completed maintenance, avionics upgrades and complete and extensive interior reconfiguration for a pair of Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft for an undisclosed Fortune 500 company. The first aircraft was delivered to the customer in July followed by the second in late August and replace two older turboprop aircraft in its corporate fleet. It is the culmination of a project that began with Flying Colours identifying, sourcing and supporting initial negotiations for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flying Colours Completes Work on Pair Of Challenger 850s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.