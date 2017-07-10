Flying Colours Corp. says it has completed the first installation of the Honeywell JetWave Ka-Band satellite communications system. Work was completed at the company’s Peterborough, Ontario, facility, making it one of the first Bombardier Aerospace Authorized Service facilities. The connectivity is part of an aircraft cabin refurbishment project on a Bombardier Global Express. Work is to be completed by the end of July. The upgrade will provide the customer with the same level of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flying Colours Completes JetWave Ka-Band Installation On Global Express".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.