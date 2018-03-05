FlightSafety International now offers more than 100 courses approved for education benefits by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs at 11 of its U.S. Learning Centers. The courses are available to veterans wanting to pursue a career as a professional pilot or initial or recurrent training for experienced pilots under many of the VA benefit programs.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FlightSafety Offers More Than 100 Benefit-approved Courses".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.