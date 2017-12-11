FlightSafety International has introduced a new Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engine series pilot familiarization course designed for agricultural aircraft operators. Training will begin in Brazil early next year with additional locations added according to customer needs, FlightSafety said. The course provides pilots with information about normal and abnormal operation, operational procedures and recommendations to ensure engines perform at peak efficiency. It includes an in-depth ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FlightSafety Adds PT6A Engine Course For Pilots".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.