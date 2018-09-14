Flexjet posted a 17% increase in fractional and lease sales during the first half of 2018 compared to a year ago, the company said, while new business expanded 76%. In addition, 57% of new business has come through referrals. Sales of the Gulfstream G450 have increased 100% during the first half of the year. The company is expected to take delivery of 19 new aircraft in 2018. Since 2015, Flexjet has taken delivery of 60 aircraft.
