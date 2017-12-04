Flamingo Air in Cincinnati is establishing agreements with partner companies in Japan to offer drone training and maintenance and repair courses in the country, it said. The company’s “Worker Bee” division provides drone education, design and maintenance. Flamingo Air also operates Airline Ground School, an aircraft dispatcher certification school.
