View the Sounding Board: Five Minutes With Michael Amalfitano, President, CEO Of Embraer Executive Jets in PDF format. Sounding Board is an intermittent column that features leaders of the business aviation industry. Michael Amalfitano joined Embraer as head of its business aircraft unit on March 1. At a recent conference, Amalfitano jokingly called himself the “clean-sheet CEO.” He later sat down for a question-and-answer session before the European Business Aviation ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Five Minutes With Michael Amalfitano, President, CEO Of Embraer Executive Jets".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.