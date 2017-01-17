The U.S. Defense Department demonstrated a mission with a swarm of aircraft-launched micro-drones in late 2016, indicates a video released on Jan. 10. The swarm of 103 Perdix mini-UAVs was released from three Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets over China Lake, California, in the October demo staged by the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office. Developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Perdix small autonomous UAVs are released from a fighter’s countermeasures ...