Bombardier Aerospace’s fifth Global 7000 flight test vehicle was registered in Canada on Nov. 7. The company is not providing guidance on when the aircraft, called The Masterpiece, will take its first flight. “But (we) can confirm everything is progressing well on FTV5,” said spokesman Mark Masluch. The test aircraft will be used for interior cabin testing. The Global 7000 flight test program began in November 2016. Certification is expected in the second half of 2018.
