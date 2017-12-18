FBO RIGA, a fixed-base operator located at Riga International Airport in Latvia, has received the International Business Aviation Council’s accreditation for its IS-BAH-registration for business aircraft handling. FBO RIGA is the first FBO in the Baltic States to receive the certificate.
