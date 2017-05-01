FAI rent-a-jet, doing business as Flight Ambulance International, has added a fourth Bombardier Global Express and a sixth Bombardier Challenger 604 to its fleet. FAI is a German general aviation operator and air ambulance provider. The aircraft boosts FAI’s fleet to 24 jets. Both aircraft will join the fleet June 1 and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany.
