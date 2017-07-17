The FAA’s Equip 2020 team is offering a live Twitter chat to answer questions and concerns on automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B). The chat will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. EDT on July 19. FAA experts and representatives from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Experimental Aircraft Association and Aircraft Electronics Association will co-host the live program. Participants should include #ADSBchat in their tweets. Go to www.twitter.com/hashtag/ADSBChat to see live ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Equip 2020 Offers Twitter Chat On ADS-B".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.