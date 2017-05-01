The FAA has certified an upgrade to the Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics for Citation CJ3 business jets. The upgrade is available through Duncan Aviation. The upgrade provides compliance with the ADS-B mandate. The first installation has been completed. Rockwell Collins is working with Transport Canada for type certification and will soon be working with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Certifies Pro Line Fusion For CJ3".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.