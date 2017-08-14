Evans Inc., based in Falls Church, Virginia, has launched a new division called PropelUAS to help organizations navigate the complex regulatory channels and technology landscape for unmanned aerial systems. The program helps clients save time and money to get UAS programs started by as much as 20% faster and help with strategy, operations, safety and risk mitigation.
