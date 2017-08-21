European Flight Academy, a division of Lufthansa Aviation Training, has signed a contract with Diamond Aircraft Industries for the purchase of five DA42-VI multi-engine training aircraft with an option for five more. Deliveries will begin in January. The flight school, based in Rostock, Germany, trains about 150 pilots a year.
