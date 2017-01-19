Funeral services for Eugene Cernan, commander of NASA’s Apollo 17 mission and the last human to journey to the lunar surface, is planned for Jan. 24 at Houston’s St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. A private burial service is planned for a later date at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, the state’s capitol, with full military honors for the late U.S. Navy captain. The U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida planned a ...