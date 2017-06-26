Brazilian regional jet manufacturer Embraer has boosted its backlog, announcing orders for its new E2 family of revamped jets from undisclosed customers as well as for other models at the Paris Air Show. Embraer said its backlog for the E2 family now stands at 285 firm orders, with an additional 445 options, purchase rights and letters-of-intent totaling 730 commitments from airlines and leasing companies for the updated versions of the E-Jet family, which are currently undergoing flight ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Embraer Boosts Backlog With E2 Family Orders".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.