Elliott Aviation, based in Moline, Illinois, has added the Citation 500; 550; S550; 560; 560XL; and 650 series to its FAA Wi-Fi supplemental type certificate (STC). The STC covers the activation and use of GoGo ATG and 4G Wi-Fi products. It allows for blanket approval for the AC band of aircraft wireless router protocol for faster speeds, the company said. The STC applies to new installations. It also allows for updates on existing installations. The STC covers a variety of Embraer; Learjet; ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Elliott Aviation Adds Citation Models To Wi-Fi STC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.