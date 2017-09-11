Four EagleMed bases in Kansas, operated by Med-Trans Corp., have sent aircraft and medical crews to Texas to support critical care air medical transports in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Med-Trans sent three Beechcraft King Air C-90s from Garden City, Goodland and Liberal, Kansas, and a King Air B-200 based in Wichita. In all, the company has deployed about 50 aircraft and flight and medical crews, it said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EagleMed Sends Aircraft, Crews To Hurricane-Ravaged Texas".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.