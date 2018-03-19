Dynon Avionics has received its first FAA STC for the installation of the SkyView HDX avionics system. The STC initially covers Cessna 172 models. The Dynon avionics allows pilots to remove the majority of their legacy instrumentation, including their vacuum pump, the company said. Installation includes a Mode S Transponder with 2020 compliant ADS-B Out and other features.
