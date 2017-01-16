Duncan Aviation has added additional paint capacity at its Battle Creek, Michigan, location. It has renovated a former aircraft stripping hangar to serve as a 12,000-sq.-ft. paint hangar that will accommodate aircraft up to a Bombardier Global Express. The hangar is equipped with new LED lighting and a computer-driven sidedraft system to filter the air so the aircraft can be stripped, painted, primed and striped in the hangar. The Duncan location is capable of painting up to 100 aircraft per ...
