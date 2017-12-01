Sales of U.S. military equipment to allies totaled roughly $42 billion in fiscal 2017, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), up from $33.6 billion the previous fiscal year. The fiscal 2017 total comprises $6 billion funded by the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing, $3.87 billion funded under Defense Department authorities and $32 billion funded by partner nations through Foreign Military Sales. “These figures demonstrate a strong demand for U.S. ...
