German aerospace center DLR and Airbus Helicopters Germany have achieved a 30% reduction in noise in wind tunnel tests of a modern five-blade helicopter rotor with active rotor control. Tests of the full-scale rotor with individual blade control were conducted in the large low-speed facility at DNW German-Dutch Wind Tunnels in Marknesse, the Netherlands, under the German-funded SKAT (scalability and risk minimization of technology) research project. SKAT uses the META multiple-swashplate ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DLR, Airbus Test Quieter Rotor".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.