View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format. North America A group of drones are set to do battle in a Florida warehouse this month as part of a competition hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command and the Pentagon’s secretive innovation office. As its name suggests, “ThunderDrone” will be a “high-intensity, short-duration collision” event designed to test the capabilities of various unmanned aerial system prototypes. The idea is to “bring ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Defense Market Intelligence Notes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.