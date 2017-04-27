View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format. North America The U.S. Navy wants to buy 130 additional Super Hornets over the next five years for $13.6 billion as part of an effort to beef up its strike fighter fleet. Breaking from the historically budget-driven process, the Navy recently completed an internal review that looked at how rapidly it could boost its force. Out of that review grew an accelerated fleet plan that includes 130 more Boeing F/A-18 Es and Fs than planned ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Defense Market Intelligence Notes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.