View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format. North America Boeing is readying its double-range Harpoon for flight testing from an F/A-18 Super Hornet at the Point Mugu sea range in California. The test will take place in the coming months under a memorandum of understanding with U.S. Naval Air Systems Command. Boeing hopes the self-funded Harpoon derivative will be adopted for the Navy’s carrier air wings. But the nearest opportunity could be a surface-launched version ...